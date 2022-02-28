Egypt's Suez Canal announces new toll hikes

Suez Canal Authority says the toll hike is 'in line with the significant growth in global trade'

Egypt’s Suez Canal will bolster tolls by up to 10 percent for laden and ballast ships passing through the waterway starting March 1, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) announced on Sunday.

In a circular posted to its website, the Authority explained that the toll hike is “in line with the significant growth in global trade, the improvement of ships' economics, the Suez Canal waterway development and the enhancement of the transit service."

The waterway is considered a major transit hub for goods - it is the critical sea route linking Southeast Asia to Europe, and passage through the Suez Canal accounts for roughly 12 percent of global trade.

Crisis struck the waterway back in 2021 when the Ever Given - one of the world’s largest container ships - became wedged in the Canal.

The obstruction struck a blow to the global shipping industry due to the impact of the Suez Canal on international trade.

Osama Rabie, the SCA chairman, reported that the waterway’s revenues suffered losses of $14m-$15m for each day that the vessel blocked the Canal, according to BBC News.

Construction is currently underway to expand the Canal’s two-way section in order to prevent another instance of blockage, with the project’s completion date set for July 2023.