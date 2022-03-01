Libya parliament backs new government as crisis escalates

Libya remains without a unified government as the main political and military forces are bitterly divided

Libya's parliament approved a new government Tuesday despite the incumbent administration vowing not to give up power.

Fathi Bashagha was declared prime minister by lawmakers after a televised vote, aggravating a power struggle with the interim administration of Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, who was installed through a UN-backed process last year.

Opposing armed groups have been mobilizing in the capital of Tripoli as foreign forces backing rival warring factions remain in the country.

Libya remains without a unified government as the main political and military forces are bitterly divided with no clear path forward. Moves by Bashagha to establish a government could trigger armed resistance by forces linked to al-Dbeibah.

Both the central bank and National Oil Corp were linked to the recognized Tripoli government during the previous years of division. The central bank governor is seen as an ally of al-Dbeibah.

"The most likely option is a return to two governments, neither of which will have all that much legitimacy, but only one of which will control the central bank," said Tarek Megerisi of the European Council on Foreign Relations, according to Reuters.

A vote was originally scheduled for Monday, but lawmakers were unable to agree upon Bashagha's cabinet list until Tuesday.

Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh said the new government was approved by 92 of the 101 members present, compared to the 132 members that backed Dbeibah's interim unity government in a special session a year ago, Reuters reported.