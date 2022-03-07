'Nightmare' of underage marriage for Moroccan girls

'It's a taboo subject, so it's vital that we earn the trust of the people... and most of all, listen to them'

Nadia was just 16-years-old when she was married off to a violent husband old enough to be her father - an ordeal thousands of Moroccan girls face every year due to a legal loophole.

"I went through hell. But the nightmare is behind me now," she said.

Nadia, from a remote part of the North African kingdom's Anti-Atlas mountains, managed to win a divorce after a year of marriage.

Morocco's 2004 family code puts the legal age of marriage at 18, but it includes a clause allowing judges to give families special dispensation to marry off children under that age.

Rights groups have long called for the loophole to be closed.

But according to official figures, judges approved some 13,000 waivers in 2020 alone - more than half of the total applications.

That figure does not include minors wedded in customary marriages, not recognized in law but sealed with a simple reading of a verse from the Koran alongside two witnesses.

Najat Ikhich of the YTTO Foundation says "this tragedy is widespread in remote, landlocked and marginalized areas.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1498685260283924480 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

For the last 10 years, the association she heads has been taking an annual convoy through Morocco's remote mountain communities, stopping to raise awareness of the dangers of underage marriage, organizing debates, and distributing aid.

Precarious livelihoods and long-held traditions make the group's mission particularly sensitive.

"It's delicate work because it's a taboo subject, so it's vital that we earn the trust of the people we're meeting and most of all, listen to them," Ikhich said.