UN Libya adviser aims for elections agreement this month

'We need to get these talks going prior to the month of Ramadan,' says Williams

A senior United Nations Libya official seeks agreement on elections laws and constitutional arrangement this month, she told Reuters on Wednesday, as rival factions are locked in a dangerous stand-off.

Stephanie Williams said she wanted talks between members of the parliament and High State Council, the country's two recognized legislative bodies, to take place before Ramadan, which starts the first of April.

Libya is facing a political crisis after the parliament last week swore in a new government with the incumbent refusing to cede power amid the fallout from a failed attempt to hold national elections in December.

Each rival government has support among armed factions, and the parliament-backed prime minister Fathi Bashagha, says he intends to take over in the capital this week, raising fears of clashes.

Asked which one the UN regarded as valid, Williams said "we're not in the business of endorsing or recognizing governments" and added that she was focused on pushing for an election, Reuters reported.

Williams said last week she would convene a joint committee with six members, each from the parliament and the High State Council.

The two chambers should each submit six names to join the committee "in the next few days," Williams said.

"We need to get these talks going prior to the month of Ramadan. We've set aside two weeks to establish the constitutional basis. We can hopefully also in that period work on the electoral law," she said, according to Reuters.

"That will allow us to put the country on a footing for elections."