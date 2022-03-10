Reports of armed groups near Tripoli spark UN concern

'The Mission stresses, once again, the importance of preserving calm and stability in the country'

The United Nations expressed alarm Thursday on reports of armed factions amassing near Libya’s capital, Tripoli, as the country remains locked in a divisive political crisis.

Last week, Libya's eastern-based parliament issued its approval for Fathi Bashagha to become the state’s new premier, but interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah refused to relinquish power.

The incident sparked fears of a power struggle, and UNSMIL, the UN’s Support Mission in Libya, warned on Thursday that clashes could break out in Tripoli as armed factions gathered near the capital city.

“UNSMIL is closely following (with) concern reports about the mobilization of forces and movement of large convoys of armed groups that have increased tensions in and around Tripoli,” the mission said on Twitter.

“The Mission stresses, once again, the importance of preserving calm and stability in the country (and) calls on all parties to refrain from any action that could lead to armed clashes.”

UNSMIL also called on the groups to cooperate with the UN chief’s special Libya advisor, Stephanie Williams, “in her ongoing good offices' efforts to find a negotiated way out of the current political stalemate.”

Williams spoke out against the news of mobilized troops on her Twitter, and called on the factions “to abstain from provocative actions, in word and deed.”

She also renewed her offer “to mediate and assist Libyans in finding a consensual way forward.”