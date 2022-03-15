US plans to sell F-15 fighter jets to Egypt, general says

'I think we have good news in that we're going to provide them with F-15s'

Washington is planning on approving a sale of F-15 fighter jets to Egypt, according to the top military official leading the US Central Command.

While addressing the US Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, US Central Command head General Frank McKenzie said that he believes that a potential sale of fighter jets to Egypt will be greenlit, bringing the proposal’s lengthy process to a close.

“I think we have good news in that we're going to provide them with F-15s, which was a long, hard slog,” McKenzie said, according to Reuters.

The official did not specify when the US is expected to deliver the jets, or the number of aircraft to be provided.

Additionally, the US State Department did not discuss the details of the matter - though the office does not publicly comment on potential defense transactions until after Congress is officially notified of them, according to Politico.

Even if the sale is approved, it could still be blocked by opposition from Congress, and the possible transaction is likely to spark contentious debate among Washington’s legislators.

A number of lawmakers in the body have voiced their opposition to Washington’s arms deals with Egypt in the past, citing concerns on the country’s human rights record.