Tunisian union warns over rights after journalist detained

'They used the anti-terror law to target the freedom of the press, and this is a very dangerous step'

Tunisia's main journalism union said anti-terrorism police detained a radio reporter on Friday after he refused to reveal his sources on a story about militants.

It described the decision as a new attempt to undermine press freedom.

Amira Mohamed, an official from the National Syndicate of Tunisian Journalists, said the reporter from Mosaique FM was held for questioning after broadcasting a story about authorities breaking up a militant cell.

The police's National Unit for Investigation of Terrorist Crimes did not immediately respond to phone calls seeking comment from Reuters.

"What is happening is a shame, they used the anti-terror law to target the freedom of the press, and this is a very dangerous step," Amira Mohamed said, according to Reuters.

Freedom of speech and press was a key gain for Tunisians after the 2011 revolution that ended the rule of former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and triggered the Arab Spring protests.

However, the system adopted after the uprising is in crisis after President Kais Saied suspended the parliament last year, seizing executive power and brushing aside the constitution to rule by decree.

The journalists' union also said freedom is threatened and warned that members in state media may go on strike because of what it called attempts by the presidency to control state television.