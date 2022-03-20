Morocco’s Madrid envoy returns amid thaw in ties

The development brings last year's Madrid-Rabat dispute to a close

Morocco’s envoy to Spain - recalled by Rabat in May last year - will return to her post after Madrid said it supports the North African country’s autonomy plan for the Western Sahara.

Last summer, a dispute between Morocco and Spain emerged after Madrid admitted a leader in the Western Sahara independence movement - known as the Polisario Front - for medical treatment using Algerian documents.

The development drew ire from Rabat, who said it was not alerted to the incident.

Morocco recalled its envoy to Madrid, Ambassador Karima Benyaich, in protest - but a source in Spain’s government disclosed to Reuters on Sunday that the envoy is set to return amid thawing ties.

Later in the day, Spanish media outlets reported that Benyaich arrived in the country.

On Friday, Spain spoke positively on Morocco’s plan for Western Sahara’s autonomy within the country in a move which experts believed would bring the two states closer together and end the Rabat-Madrid dispute.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez penned a letter to Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, and though Madrid did not comment on the contents of the message, Rabat reported it called the proposal “the most serious, realistic and credible basis for settling the dispute.”

Morocco’s Foreign Ministry responded positively to the message and added that Spain’s foreign minister would visit the North African country by the end of this month.

However, neighboring Algeria said on Saturday that it would recall its own envoy to Madrid in protest over Spain’s support for the plan.