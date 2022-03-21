Egypt sets fixed price for unsubsidized bread

Egypt is usually the world’s largest wheat importer, and relies heavily on Russian and Ukrainian exports

Egypt on Monday set a fixed price for unsubsidized bread to counter rising food prices in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which closed off access to lower-priced Black Sea wheat.

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly set the price of commercially sold bread at about $0.80 per pound.

Food prices in Egypt were rising even before the Ukraine-Russia war sparked, but now that Black Sea wheat exports are being disrupted, bread - which many Egyptians are heavily dependent on - is becoming more expensive.

In three weeks since Russia’s assault, the price of unsubsidized bread jumped by as much as 25 percent.

Flour prices have also risen by up to 15 percent, according to Attia Hamad of the Cairo Chamber of Commerce.

The fixed prices will be implemented for three months, and any violations will result in fines between $5,400 and $275,000.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi asked the government last week to set a price for unsubsidized bread due to the recent price surges.

More than 30 percent of the north African country’s population relies on the private sector for bread, with the rest buying subsidized bread at less than $0.01 per loaf.

Egypt is usually the world’s largest wheat importer, with Russia and Ukraine accounting for some 80 percent of government and private sector imports in 2021.

According to a study by the International Food Policy Research Institute, increases in wheat prices could double annual state spending on imports from $3 billion to $5 billion.