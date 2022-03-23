Egypt copes with global crisis, currency slip

Egypt’s currency is now at 18.54 to the US dollar - up from a steady 15.70 since November 2020

The Egyptian pound slid another one percent on Tuesday, after a 14 percent devaluation the day prior, as Egypt plans to restructure its public budget to cope with the global crisis that is the Ukraine-Russia war.

The North African country’s economy was hit particularly hard after Russia invaded Ukraine - two of Egypt’s main wheat exporters and sources of tourism - prompting foreign investors to flee emerging markets.

Earlier this week Egypt’s central bank stressed the importance of exchange rate flexibility in what some considered a sign it may be preparing for a new finance package with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“This would be in line with what is needed... to potentially reach yet another IMF program, especially as it would be under exceptional access to IMF resources," JPMorgan said.

The government also announced a $7.05 billion economic relief package, a move to possibly win IMF support.

Egypt has turned to the IMF three times in the past few years:

- Extended Fund Facility, $12 billion, November 2016

- Rapid Financing Instrument, $2.8 billion, May 2020

- Stand-by Arrangement, $5.2 billion, June 2020

According to a source familiar with the discussions with the IMF, Egypt is eligible for a new version of any one of the three programs.

