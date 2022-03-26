Tunisia says it dismantled 150 jihadist cells in past 6 months

Tunisia has been under a state of emergency since 2015

Tunisian police forces dismantled about 150 militant cells in the past six months, a spokesman for the National Guard said on Saturday.

He added that some of the foreign militants arrested were planning to join "Jond Kilafha," a group linked to Islamic State in Libya and in the mountains on the Tunisian-Algerian border.

"Attempts of attacks targeting neighboring countries were thwarted and a cell that was planning to stab the interior minister in the south of the country was dismantled," Houssem Eddine Jbebli told reporters.

The North African nation has been under a state of emergency since 2015, after an assault in which a number of presidential guards were killed.

Last year President Kais Saied suspended parliament and seized an array of powers.

Tunisian security forces thwarted many militant plots in recent years.