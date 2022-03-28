US concerned for democracy in Tunisia

Tunisian state media is set to go on strike to protest President Saied's 'attempts to control public media'

The United States is concerned about the state of democracy in Tunisia, a senior US official said Monday, calling on the North African country to respect freedom of expression and cease civilian military trials.

Uzra Zeya, the US undersecretary of state for civilian security, democracy, and human rights, stressed the importance of an inclusive political and economic reform process - in coordination with political parties, unions, and civil society - following a visit to Tunisia.

The comments added pressure on Tunisian President Kaid Saied, who critics say is moving to cement a one-man rule since he suspended parliament and assumed executive power last year.

His opponents say this amounts to a coup.

Saied justifies his actions as being necessary to save Tunisia from what he describes as a corrupt, self-serving elite, and a political system that brought a decade of stagnation in the wake of the 2011 revolution that introduced democracy.

However, critics say he shows little tolerance for dissent, citing the replacement of the body that guaranteed judicial independence and threats to stop foreign funding for civil society organizations.

Tunisian state media is set to go on strike on April 2 to protest Saied’s “attempts to control public media,” the main journalists union said, amid fear for the right to free speech.

Earlier this month, the union said anti-terrorism police detained a reporter after he refused to reveal his sources on a story about militants.

It described the decision as a new attempt to undermine press freedom.