Blinken promotes Abraham Accords on visit to Algeria

'Real, practical benefits for the people in the countries' that normalized relations with Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken touted the benefits of the Abraham Accords during a press conference on Wednesday in Algeria.

The nation's top diplomat made the remarks at the end of his brief visit to the North African country which officially opposes normalizing relations with Israel.

The US-brokered Abraham Accords began in 2020 to establish diplomatic ties between Israel and Arab states, with four eventually joining the historic pact — the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

“This is going to have real, practical benefits for the people in the countries participating in that effort who have normalized their relations with Israel,” Blinken said.

“We’re seeing that take life in terms of connections that have grown very rapidly between people, between businesses, between students, tourists," he continued.

“My bet is that as other countries that are not part of that process see this take shape, they will conclude that this is something they want to be a part of… but, of course, it’s on us to demonstrate that it really works and that it produces results. I believe that it will,” Blinken added.

Blinken was in neighboring Morocco prior to his visit to Algeria, and before that in Israel for the Negev Summit with Abraham Accords countries, including Morocco.

Algiers in August cut diplomatic ties with Rabat, citing "hostile actions" and partly blaming Israel.