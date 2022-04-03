Egypt condemns 'Israeli escalation in Palestinian territories'

Jordan's King Abdullah calls for calm in phone conversation with Israeli PM Bennett

Egypt on Sunday condemned "Israeli escalation in the Palestinian territories" as security forces attempt to prevent more attacks amid a terror wave that has killed 11 people.

The Twitter post from Egypt's Foreign Ministry also rebuked "the continued entry of settlers into the Al-Aqsa Mosque plaza" at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City.

Egypt's ministry called on Israel to adhere to international law and allow Muslim worshippers to observe the month-long fasting holiday of Ramadan that started on Friday.

Jordan's King Abdullah II also called for calm on Sunday during a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, according to a readout of the call issued by the Jordanian government.

"King Abdullah stressed the need to stop any measures that could cause violence, escalate the conflict, and undermine the prospects of peace," the statement said.

"His Majesty urged taking the necessary measures to facilitate the access of Muslim worshippers to Al Aqsa Mosque, without any impediments, especially with the start of the holy month of Ramadan, which is marked by an increase in the number of Muslim worshippers and visitors coming to Al Haram Al Sharif," referring to the Muslim name for the Temple Mount.

Neither statement from Jordan or Egypt made mention of the recent terrorist attacks in Israel that led to an increase in security measures in order to prevent more attacks against civilians.

Egypt's condemnation came a week after its participation in the historic Negev Summit that brought six foreign ministers to the Jewish state to discuss regional security and economic issues.

The foreign ministers of Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, and the United Arab Emirates took part in the inaugural event, along with the top diplomats from Israel and the United States.