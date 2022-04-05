Turkey’s Erdogan decries ‘smearing of democracy’ in Tunisia

Erdogan says 'we see the developments in Tunisia as a smearing of democracy'

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denounced President Kais Saied’s dissolution of Tunisia’s parliament on Monday as a move which damaged democracy and the will of the country’s people.

Saied announced on Wednesday that he dissolved Tunisia’s parliament in order “to preserve the state and its institutions” - news which sparked fears of growing autocracy in the birthplace of the Arab Spring democracy protests.

Turkey’s leader issued sharp remarks following the announcement, and expressed hope that the recent events would not stymy election plans in Tunisia.

He called for “comprehensive and meaningful” dialogue.

“Democracy is a system that is the embodiment of the respect between the elected and appointed. We see the developments in Tunisia as a smearing of democracy,” Erdogan said in a statement.

“Dissolving parliament where there are elected officials is thought-provoking for the future of Tunisia and is a blow to the will of the people.”

Erdogan spoke out previously on Saied’s power grabs when the Tunisian president dismissed the state’s prime minister and imposed a freeze on parliament back in July.

The Turkish leader told Saied in August that the legislature’s existence is “important for the democracy of Tunisia and the region” while describing the institution’s work as “vital.”