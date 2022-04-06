Tunisia hits back at 'interference' from Turkey's Erdogan

Tunisia's foreign ministry voices 'surprise' over Erdogan's comments

Tunisia summoned Turkey's ambassador in protest against "interference,” the foreign ministry said Wednesday, after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized his counterpart in Tunis for dissolving the country's parliament.

President Kais Saied sacked the assembly last week, eight months after suspending it and seizing wide-ranging powers in a decisive blow against the democratic system born out of the country's 2011 uprising, which sparked the Arab Spring.

Tunisia's fragmented parliament has long been dominated by Ennahdha, an Islamist-inspired party close to Erdogan's ruling AKP and a bitter foe of Saied.

The Turkish leader on Monday criticized Saied's latest move as a "blow to the will of the Tunisian people" and a "smear on democracy."

Saied, a populist who has railed against outside influence since his July 25 power grab, told Foreign Minister Othman Jarandi that he rejected "all interference in any form" in Tunisian affairs, a Tuesday evening statement from Saied's office said, without directly mentioning Erdogan.

The foreign ministry issued a statement on Tuesday voicing "surprise" at Erdogan's comments, which it called "unacceptable interference" in Tunisian domestic affairs.

On Wednesday morning, it said Jarandi spoke by telephone with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and summoned Ankara's ambassador in protest.

Saied faced criticism by Western governments and human rights groups in the past for his moves against Tunisia's post-revolutionary system, which sparked fears of a return to autocracy 11 years after the overthrow of dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.