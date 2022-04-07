EU court rules in favor of late Mubarak's family in assets case

Mubarak's wife and two sons were barred from any assets in the EU

The European Court of Justice ruled in favor of late Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak on Wednesday, unfreezing assets blocked more than 10 years ago.

A European Union decision last March put an end to sanctions put in place against Mubarak and his family after his 30-year rule ended in January 2011 during the Arab Spring.

Mubarak's wife, two sons and their wives were barred from touching any assets held in the EU, with a ban on individuals or entities helping them obtain any funds.

Originally in place to help Egyptian authorities in recovering misappropriated state assets, the ruling the “unnecessary prolongation of the measure could no longer be justified.”