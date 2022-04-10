W. Sahara’s Polisario to cut Spain ties over Rabat’s plan

Polisario Front says Rabat's plan ignores 'the inalienable rights of the Saharawi people'

The Polisario Front, a faction for Western Sahara independence, said it would end its relations with Spain over the country’s support of Morocco’s autonomy plan for the region.

Last month, Rabat said that Madrid voiced its approval over Morocco’s proposal in a letter penned by Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to Morocco’s King Mohammed VI.

The letter called Morocco's plan “the most serious, realistic and credible basis for settling the dispute,” according to Rabat.

But on Sunday, the Polisario Front - with backing from Algeria - said it would cut ties with Madrid over its support and called instead for an independence referendum to be held.

The movement said that the proposal sought to add legitimacy to Morocco's claim to the Western Sahara and allow Rabat to annex the region.

It argued that the plan ignored “the inalienable rights of the Saharawi people to self-determination and independence.”

However, Rabat welcomed the support of its plan, and Madrid’s remarks helped to mend ties between the two countries following a diplomatic spat last year.

Last summer, Spain granted entry to a Polisario Front leader seeking medical treatment in the country using Algerian documents - a move that angered Morocco, which said it was not informed of the incident.

The event prompted Rabat to recall its ambassador to Madrid, Karima Benyaich, but she returned in March of this year following a thaw in ties.