Bodies of 13 migrants found off the shore of Tunisia

Tunisia is one of the primary departure countries for migrants traveling to Europe

At least 13 migrants were found dead off the coast of Tunisia on Saturday, media reported.

The number of casualties varies - Reuters reported eight of the bodies being children and women, whereas The National reported 12.

In total, rescuers helped 37 migrants out of the water, however, some are still missing, according to The National.

All the migrants came from Sub-Saharan Africa and were on their way to Italy as their two boats capsized in the Mediterranean Sea, Tunisian officials stated, according to the daily.

Together with Libya, Tunisia is one of the primary departure countries for migrants seeking to reach Europe, however, many of them do not make it.

Less than a month ago, another ship departing from Tunisia sank, killing 20 people.

More than 2,500 people died or went missing in 2021 while attempting to reach Europe via the Mediterranean and northwestern Africa route, according to the UN High Commission for Refugees.

In 2021, more than 115,000 people arrived by sea in Italy, Greece, Spain, Cyprus, and Malta.

Last summer, Tunisia entered a period of a political crisis after a power grab by President Kais Saied.

The president suspended parliament and sacked the government and said he would assume executive powers, before taking steps to effectively rule by decree.