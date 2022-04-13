5 Egyptians, 4 French, 1 Belgian killed in Egypt bus crash - governor

Bus crash occurred in Aswan province in southern Egypt

Four French and one Belgian tourist were among 10 people killed in a bus crash in southern Egypt on Wednesday, the governor of Aswan province said.

The other five people killed were all Egyptian.

Eight French and six Belgians were taken to hospital with "broken bones, bruises and superficial injuries" but all were in a stable condition, the governor said in a statement released by his office.

The accident took place early in the morning when the bus carrying the tourists collided with a car on the 186-mile long desert road leading to the temples of Abu Simbel.

Traffic accidents are common in Egypt where the roads are often poorly maintained and the rules of the road not respected.

Officially, 7,000 people were killed in traffic accidents in 2020 in the most populous country in the Arab world, which has 103 million inhabitants.