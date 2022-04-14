Libya’s competing governments hold election talks in Egypt

'The ultimate solution to the issues that continue to plague Libya is through elections'

Envoys representing Libya’s two competing governments convened in Egypt Wednesday for talks on potentially establishing a framework for national elections in the country.

A deadlock between the two rival factions ensued earlier in the year after Libya’s eastern-based parliament issued its approval for Fathi Bashagha to become the new prime minister.

However, the Tripoli-based interim premier, Abdulhamid Dbeibah, refused to cede power to the challenger.

Stephanie Williams, the UN chief’s special Libya advisor, is hoping to resolve the dispute by negotiating a plan for elections with the two rival groups in Cairo.

“The ultimate solution to the issues that continue to plague Libya is through elections, held on a solid constitutional basis and electoral framework that provides the guard rails for an electoral process,” the official announced at the opening session of the talks.

“You have a critical role to play in making your voice heard in support of your 2.8 million fellow Libyan citizens who have registered to vote,” she added.

Libya’s High State Council, which is situated in Tripoli, and the country’s eastern-based parliament both sent a delegation of 12 envoys for the discussions in Egypt.

The talks will continue until April 20, according to parliamentary spokesperson Abdullah Belhaiq.