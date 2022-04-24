Tunisia: At least 10 dead after four migrant boats sink

Sfax is a key exit hub for migrants embarking on the perilous journey from Africa to Europe

At least 12 people died and another 10 were reported missing after four migrant boats sank off the coast of Tunisia, a security official in the country said Saturday.

The four boats carried a cumulative total of 120 migrants who were attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Italy, the source told Reuters.

Of those onboard the vessels, 98 were rescued from waters near the coastal city of Sfax, according to Ali Aayari, a lieutenant colonel in the Tunisian Coast Guard.

Sfax is a key exit hub for migrants embarking on the perilous journey from Africa to Europe - hundreds of thousands of people over the course of recent years have attempted to cross the Mediterranean Sea on often-fatal voyages.

In recent months, dozens of migrants have died in waters off Tunisia’s coastline, and migrant departures from the country - along with in neighboring Libya - have increased.

Tunisia’s interior ministry reported that it arrested over 20,000 migrants along its coast throughout 2021.

Statistics from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees indicate that migrant travel to Italy is on the rise - 123,000 people arrived in the country last year, a marked increase from the 95,000 new arrivals recorded in 2020.