Egypt releases 41 political prisoners

Rights groups estimate that tens of thousands of such prisoners are being held in Egypt

Egypt on Sunday released 41 political prisoners from pre-trial detention, according to a politician-turned-negotiator, in a country where many more remain behind bars.

"Forty-one of those held on remand detention on political charges and [charges related to] freedom of thought and expression" were released, Mohamed al-Sadat said.

Long a fixture of Egypt's political scene, Sadat is a nephew of former president Anwar al-Sadat and recently emerged as an unofficial negotiator for political prisoners.

Among those freed were journalist Mohamed Salah, researcher Abdo Fayed, and activists Walid Shawky, Haitham al-Banna, and Hassan al-Barbary.

Activist Radwa Mohamed, who was arrested in 2019 for criticizing the regime amid rare protests calling for Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's removal from office, was another of those released, according to her lawyer.

All six were charged with "belonging to a terrorist organization and spreading false news" – an accusation frequently leveled against dissidents in Egypt.

More detainees will be released, Sadat hinted, as "legal and humanitarian reviews" will very likely leave some eligible for "presidential pardons" that are conventionally handed down around the end of Ramadan, set for the first week of May.