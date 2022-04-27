Ramadan blockbuster show celebrates Egypt’s President Sisi

Cairo’s film studios, long regarded the Arab Hollywood, have made on-screen heroes of presidents before

As Egyptians mark the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, they are being treated to a blockbuster TV series that celebrates their army marshall turned president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Fans hail "Al-Ikhtiyar 3" (The Choice 3) for enlightening the masses about Egypt's turbulent recent history.

Critics see it as propaganda by a regime that rules with an iron fist – and criticizing the show appears to be dangerous.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510885366441644035 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

While the first two seasons paid tribute to soldiers who battle Islamist extremists and to national security agents, the third has 67-year-old Sisi as its central character.

The 30 episodes - watched by millions after the traditional iftar sunset meals - trace the path of the then-defense minister who in 2013 deposed Egypt’s only ever elected president, Islamist Mohamed Morsi, on Sisi’s path to becoming head of state.

Sahar Salaheddine, a columnist for state-owned newspaper Al-Goumhuriya, praised the army-sponsored series for "showing the love the people have for their president," and the actors for being "soft power ... soldiers."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1511564423080538113 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Other are less impressed.

The Egyptian Front for Human Rights said that lawyer Nabil Abu Sheikha, after mocking the show on Facebook, was detained on April 11, accused of "disseminating false information" and belonging to a "terrorist" group.

While the state prosecution service did not comment on the case, local media reported citing unnamed "security sources" that Abu Sheikha was being prosecuted for an old case, without mentioning details.

Egypt's increased authoritarian tendencies since Sisi came to power have at times strained it's relations with some allies.