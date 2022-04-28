Report: Pilot smoking, not terrorism, cause of 2016 airline crash

EgyptAir flight MS804 disappeared over the Mediterranean Sea, killing all 66 people onboard

An accident triggered by a pilot smoking a cigarette was likely the cause of a 2016 air crash which killed 66 people, a leaked report into the incident says.

Cairo originally blamed terrorism for the downing of the EgyptAir flight MS804, as traces of explosives were said to be discovered among passengers’ belongings.

The flight went down in the Mediterranean Sea between the isle of Crete and Egypt on May 19, 2016, killing all onboard, Al Jazeera reported. The wreckage of the airliner took a month to locate.

Egyptian authorities – the lead for investigating the crash – suspected terrorism and conducted a state security investigation but their findings were never released publicly.

But now a confidential investigation by French air crash experts sent to the Paris Court of Appeal was leaked and published by the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. Its findings cast doubt on the terrorism hypothesis.

The co-pilot’s oxygen mask was left in “emergency” mode by maintenance staff, which ignited and caused a fire when one of the pilots lit a cigarette in the cockpit, the report says.

Immediately prior to contact with the aircraft being lost, its sensors detected smoke at the front of the aircraft.

Neither of the two aircrew, Mohammed Saied Ali Shokair or his assistant, Mohammed Ahmed Mamdouh Assem, requested assistance, the report said.

Flying from Paris to Cairo, the flight carried 15 French passengers, and is being investigated on manslaughter grounds, the British Mail Online reported.