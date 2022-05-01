Officials: Suspected IS militants bombed pipeline in Egypt’s Sinai

Suspected pipeline attack arrives as IS faces heavy losses over the course of recent months

Security officials suspect that an explosion Saturday at a natural gas pipeline in the northern Sinai Peninsula region was set off by members of the Islamic State militant group.

Although no group immediately claimed responsibility for the incident, unnamed Egyptian security officials familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that IS militants placed explosives underneath a pipeline in Bir al-Abd, a city located in the country’s northeast.

No casualties occurred, but eyewitnesses at the scene reported that they saw fire shoot up into the sky after the suspected attack, and that authorities later interrupted the flow of gas in order to extinguish the flames.

IS militants have previously conducted similar attacks on energy infrastructure in the area, including an explosion in 2020 which the faction said aimed to damage a pipeline that carried gas from Egypt to Israel.

Cairo is working to counter the militant faction after clashes with IS flared up following the 2013 ousting of Egypt’s Islamist then-president Mohamed Morsi.

The suspected pipeline attack arrives as IS faces heavy losses over the course of recent months - Egypt, with the assistance of armed Sinai tribesmen, is renewing its security efforts against the militant faction’s presence in the region.