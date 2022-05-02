US calls for probe into death of Egyptian economist

US 'deeply disturbed' over economist's death, 'allegations of his torture while in detention'

The US State Department called on Monday for a “thorough, transparent and credible” investigation into the death of Egyptian economist Ayman Hadhoud.

“We are deeply disturbed by reports surrounding the death in custody of Egyptian researcher Ayman Hadhoud and allegations of his torture while in detention," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

The 48-year-old researcher died in a Cairo psychiatric hospital that Egyptian security forces placed him in after detaining him.

His family said they last saw him in early February, and were only made aware of his whereabouts when told to collect his body from the medical center in April.

He was the leader of the Reform and Development Party, formed by Mohamed Sadat, a nephew of late president Anwar Sadat, who has acted as an unofficial negotiator for the release of political prisoners.

Egypt says that doctors believed Hadhoud suffered mental issues, adding there is no suspicion of a crime in his death.

This was rejected by family members, who said Hadhoud’s face and skull had fractures.

The US under the Biden administration has vowed to take a harder line on Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who rights groups claim is holding some 60,000 political prisoners. This is denied by Sisi.

Price did give credit to Egypt for releasing 41 prisoners in April (negotiated by Sadat), while affirming that the US would raise human rights concerns.