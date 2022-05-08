Supporters of Tunisia’s president demonstrate to ‘arrest the corrupt’

'Our message is clear: we ask Saied to arrest the corrupt'

“Traitors should be accountable,” protestors repeated on Sunday as they took the streets of the Tunisian capital Tunis, Reuters reported.

In response to recent demonstrations led by President Kais Saied’s opponents, his supporters stated that the opponents were corrupt and urged for opposition parties to be banned after protesting Saied's rewriting of the constitution.

"Our message is clear: we ask Saied to arrest the corrupt... the future is not for parties," Ahmed Hammami, who organized the demonstration, told the news agency.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1523261489721004033 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The 64-year-old president is setting up a committee to draft a constitution that should be put to a referendum this summer, Reuters reported.

Since the Tunisian president assumed executive power last year, his critics say that the country is moving to cement a one-man rule, dubbing it a “coup.”

In February this year, President Saied officially replaced a judicial watchdog and gave himself powers to sack judges and ban them from going on strike.

Saied justified his actions as being necessary to save Tunisia from what he described as a corrupt, self-serving elite, and a political system that brought a decade of stagnation in the wake of the 2011 revolution that introduced democracy.