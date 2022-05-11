Report: Five Egyptian soldiers killed in Sinai – second attack within a week

Four other people were wounded at a security post

On Wednesday, at least five Egyptian soldiers were killed in an attack in northern Sinai, two security sources told Reuters.

Four other people were wounded when armed men opened fire at a security post in the northeastern area of Sinai, the news agency reported.

Egyptian authorities have not confirmed the incident.

It is the second attack within a week against military personnel in Sinai.

On Saturday, eleven Egyptian soldiers were killed attempting to thwart a "terrorist" attack on the Suez Canal zone abutting the Sinai Peninsula, a hotbed of jihadist activity, the army said.

It was the heaviest loss the army suffered in years in its long-running campaign in and around the Sinai against militants loyal to the Islamic State group.

Wednesday’s attack occurred as Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met US national security advisor Jake Sullivan in Cairo, discussing the future strategic alliance between the two countries.

On Monday, the Egyptian president voiced hopes for deeper counter-terrorism ties with the United States during talks with a top Washington general.

Egypt's Sinai Peninsula has been gripped by an armed insurgency for more than a decade, which peaked after the ouster of late Islamist president Mohammed Morsi in 2013.

Since 2018, the Egyptian military expanded its control of coastal areas between the Gaza Strip and the Suez Canal, allowing for a return of some civilian activity and the development of infrastructure.

However, sporadic attacks continue with IS militants seeking refuge in desert expanses south of the coast, using tactics from sniping to planting explosives.