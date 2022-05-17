Fighting erupts in Libya capital after rival PM enters city

Clashes erupt in Tripoli after announcement that Fathi Bashagha arrived to city

Fighting broke out Tuesday in the capital of war-battered Libya between backers of two rival administrations, threatening renewed chaos in the oil-rich North African country.

The clashes erupted in Tripoli before dawn and heavy exchanges of fire were raging around 7 am (0500 GMT), an AFP correspond reported.

Libya has been ruled by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, but he has been challenged by Fathi Bashagha, who was appointed as rival premier in February by the parliament in the country's eastern city of Tobruk.

Violence flared after his press service announced "the arrival of the prime minister of the Libyan government, Mr. Fathi Bashagha, accompanied by several ministers, in the capital Tripoli to begin his work there."

There was no immediate reaction from the unity administration led by Dbeibah, which was installed in 2020 as part of a troubled UN-backed peace process and which has since refused to step down.

The fighting raised fears of a return to the chaos that has reigned since a NATO-backed popular revolt in 2011 toppled dictator Moamer Gaddafi, and an all-out conflict that gripped the capital in 2019-20.

Dbeibah's government was tasked with leading Libya to elections scheduled for last December, but these were indefinitely postponed and his political opponents argue that his mandate has now finished.