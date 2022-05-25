Tunisia: One person dead, 75 missing after boat sinks

The incident happened near the southeast city of Sfax - a key exit hub for migrants

One person died and another 75 people were reported missing after a boat of migrants sank off the shore of Tunisia on Wednesday, The National reported.

The incident happened near the southeast city of Sfax - a key exit hub for migrants embarking on the perilous journey from Africa to Europe.

At least 30 people were rescued by the coast guard from the boat, departing from the Libyan city of Zawara, according to the UN agency International Organization for Migration (IOM), the daily reported.

In April, a similar incident occurred when four boats carrying a total of 120 migrants sank off the Tunisian shore, killing at least 20 people.

Over the recent years, hundreds of thousands of people attempted to cross the Mediterranean Sea on often-fatal voyages.

However, in recent months, dozens of migrants have died in waters off Tunisia’s coastline, and migrant departures from the country - along with neighboring Libya - have increased.

Tunisia’s interior ministry reported that it arrested over 20,000 migrants along its coast throughout 2021.

Statistics from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees indicate that migrant travel to Italy is on the rise - 123,000 people arrived in the country last year, a marked increase from the 95,000 new arrivals recorded in 2020.