Egypt sentences ex-presidential candidate to 15 years in prison

Abdelmoneim Aboul Fotouh was detained since 2018

Egyptian former presidential candidate Abdelmoneim Aboul Fotouh was sentenced to 15 years in prison by an Egyptian emergency court for “spreading false news” and “incitement against state institutions,” according to judiciary sources.

Fotouh was detained in 2018, but the trial only began in November 2021. Despite Fotough’s defense presenting footage of him critising the banned Muslim Brotherhood organization that was secretly filmed by state intelligance, he was sentenced alongside 24 other detainees including members of the Brotherhood.

The politician ran for president back in 2012 when Mohamed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood won the election, becoming Egypt’s fifth president. Earlier in January, 10 members of the Brotherhood’s faction were sentenced to death for plotting attacks against Egypt’s law inforcement officers.

Mohamed Morsi was Egypt’s first democratically elected president. He was removed from power in 2013 following a military coup led by the country’s current leader Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Morsi was later jailed and died after fainting in court. Membership in Muslim Brotherhood became illegal in Egypt in 2013 when a Cairo court ruled all activities of the group were unlawful.