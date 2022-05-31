Boards against boredom: Libya rolls out first skatepark

For young Libyan skateboarders, interest in the sport reflects a yearning for normality

Libyan Mohamed Abderraouf put a foot on his board and launched himself across Tripoli's first skatepark, a welcome break in the conflict-battered capital with few facilities for bored young people.

"I can't describe the joy," said the 18-year-old, who bought his first skateboard in 2020 and has been able to practice on street corners – until now. "I'm going to come a couple of times a week."

To the delight of young skaters, the free, open-air facility opened over the weekend in central Tripoli.

Local skaters played a role in the project too, part of a seaside park that also includes a cycling route and five-a-side football pitches.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1504873218833727489

The entirety of the complex was completed a year ago on the site of a former base of the "Amazons” – the entourage of female bodyguards of deposed dictator Muammar Gaddafi, and seen as a symbol of the tyrant's extravagance.

Since he was overthrown and killed in a 2011 revolt, Tripoli endured successive waves of violence, meaning few resources were put into leisure and cultural facilities – already almost non-existent under Gaddafi.

The United States-funded facility was built by Make Life Skate Life, a charity that has also set up "free-of-charge, community-built concrete skateparks" in Iraq, Bolivia, and India.

Australian Wade Trevean, who designed the 800-square-meter Tripoli site, said volunteers came from far and wide to help build it, a process that took about six weeks.

For young Libyan skateboarders, interest in the sport reflects a yearning for normality, to be like other nations and other young people.