Large trove of ancient bronze statues and sarcophagi discovered in Egypt’s Saqqara

The discovered statues were modeled after pharaonic gods

Archeologists discovered 150 ancient bronze statues and well-preserved sarcophagi in the Saqqara necropolis in Egypt, the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities reported.

The find that was revealed to the public on Monday marks the first and largest discovery of bronze statues in Saqqara dating back to the 5th century BC, according to CNN. The antiques were shaped after pharaonic gods, including the protector of graves Anubis and the sun god Amun.

Along with the bronze statues and pots that are believed to have been used during prayer rituals to the goddess of fertility, Isis, the mission also found a bronze mirror, bracelets, necklaces, earring and anklets dating back to the 15th century BC.

Other major discoveries - 250 colored, wooden sarcophagi with well-preserved mummies, wooden statues and masks with gold-colored paint as well as dozens of cat figurines. The statues and coffins are now on display for the public in Saqqara, which is home to more than a dozen pyramids, ancient monasteries, and animal burial sites.

In 2020, Egypt announced the discovery in Saqqara of an ancient treasure trove of more than 100 intact sarcophagi, dating back more than 2,500 years ago.