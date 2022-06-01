Israel’s army shoots down Egyptian drone in Israeli skies

Egypt is battling an Islamic State-led insurgency in the Sinai, one that Israel reportedly helps contain

Israeli fighter jets intercepted an unarmed Egyptian drone near Israel’s southern border with Egypt’s Sinai earlier this week, after its operators lost control of it.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), it shot down the unmanned aerial vehicle on Monday near Mount Sagi in Israel’s southern Negev region.

The drone was monitored as it crossed into Israeli airspace, and was shot down in coordination with Egypt, according to The Jerusalem Post.

An Israeli defense source said that the UAV – operated by Egypt’s military to track Islamic State (IS) activity in the northern Sinai desert – ran into technical issues causing the operators to lose contact.

The IDF is currently investigating the incident, but did not mention why they kept it from the public for two days, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

Army Radio cited Egyptian sensitivities over the matter, though.

Egypt is battling an IS-led insurgency in its Sinai peninsula that intensified after a military coup in 2013 that overthrew an Islamist leader.

In 2018, it was reported that Israeli forces carried out more than 100 airstrikes against IS-affiliated militants over a two-year period in the region, according to ToI.

Israel and Egypt hold strong ties in terms of security coordination, despite being unpopular among the Egyptian public. Thus, Israeli aircraft are often unmarked and use indirect routes to cover up the origin of airstrikes, The New York Times reported.