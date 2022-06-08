Tunisia: 13 governors fired ahead of scheduled trade union strike

It is the second within a week that Tunisia's President sacks officials

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied fired 13 governors ahead of a scheduled general strike next week by the country’s trade union, The National reported.

The strike is to show the public frustration over the government's lack of willingness to engage in dialogue, according to the daily.

On Tuesday, the government announced 13 new governors out of a total of 24, it said in a statement.

“President Kais Saied received Prime Minister Najla Bouden and Interior Minister Tawfiq Sharaf Al Din at Carthage Palace after a new decision to appoint 13 governors,” the Tunisian government stated according to the daily.

Despite the President’s efforts at halting the strike, the trade union still plans for a to go ahead with the action on June 16, The National reported.

Earlier this week, the Tunisian president sacked 57 judges, accusing them of corruption and protecting “terrorists” in a crackdown on the north African country’s legal system.

On Monday, in protest at the Tunisian president’s recent “attack” on “the law and freedoms,” the country’s judges decided unanimously to suspend work in all courts.

Since Saied seized power in 2021, in a move that the opposition called a coup, he increasingly tightened his grip on power by dissolving the elected parliament and the Supreme Judicial Council.