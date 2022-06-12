Report: Tunisia arrests journalist, accusing him of 'harming public order'

'Police in civilian clothes arrested Atiyah in a cafe in the suburb of Ibn Khaldoun in the capital'

Tunisian police arrested a local journalist Salah Atiyah, after he made remarks deemed critical of the president, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday.

In an interview with the Middle East news channel, Aityah said that President Kais Saied requested that the army close the headquarters of the country's trade union UGTT, and put the political leaders under house arrest.

In response to those remarks, the journalist was arrested, a witness told Reuters.

“Police in civilian clothes arrested Atiyah in a cafe in the suburb of Ibn Khaldoun in the capital,” the witness, who was with Atiyah, told the news agency.

However, the arrest was not confirmed by the authorities, Al Jazeera reported, and the General Secretary of UGGT, Noureddine Taboubi, denied the statement made by the journalist.

On Saturday, Tunisia's military prosecutors stated that they would investigate the journalist on suspicion of “harming public order and the impartiality of the army,” the daily reported.

The recent incident comes after increasing criticism over the president’s growing power.

On Tuesday, the government fired 13 governors ahead of a scheduled general strike set for June 16, and a few days prior, the President sacked 57 judges, accusing them of corruption and protecting “terrorists” in a crackdown on the north African country’s legal system.

Since Saied seized power in 2021, in a move that the opposition called a coup, he increasingly tightened his grip on power by dissolving the elected parliament and the Supreme Judicial Council.