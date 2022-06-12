Egypt: Grand Mufti approves execution of priest killer

The 60-year-old man did not intend to kill the priest, according to his lawyers

On Saturday, Egypt’s Grand Mufti approved the execution of a 60-year-old man accused of killing a priest in April, The National reported.

The man, named Nehru Tawfiq, was found guilty of stabbing to death the Coptic Orthodox priest Arsanious Wadid Rizqalla in the city of Alexandria.

Already in May, Alexandria’s criminal court sentenced Tawfiq to death, however, the verdict needed the final approval from the Grand Mufti.

According to Tawfiq’s lawyers, he did not intend to kill the priest, stressing that he was not aware of his actions, the daily reported.

However, a mental health evaluation found “no signs of a psychological disorder,” stating he was “fully cognizant” when he attacked the priest.

Additionally, the evaluation concluded that the Egyptian assailant had radical views and was part of an “outlawed” group, The National reported.

The verdict can be appealed to a higher court.

In recent years, Christians in the north African country faced increasing violence, particularly after the former president Mohamed Morsi was overthrown in 2013 by General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

In 2017, an Islamic State supporter stabbed to death an 82-year-old Christian doctor in Cairo, and churches in Cairo, Alexandria, and other Egyptian cities have been bombed.