Tunisia’s leader dismantling ‘Arab Spring’ democracy

Critics of Kais Saied say he is a new dictator who is thrashing Tunisia's young democracy

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied has nearly all state powers in his hands after dismantling much of the north African nation’s young democracy.

The former law professor is rewriting his country’s constitution to enshrine a presidential system. Meanwhile, Tunisia’s economy is collapsing and opposition to his rule is growing with strikes over plans for economic reform and protestors in the thousands.

All the main political parties have also rejected a planned referendum, which Saied says will mark the start of a new republic.

Saied justifies his actions as fixing a dysfunctional political system mired in corruption, and his supporters hail him as an independent man of integrity standing up to that turpitude.

But his critics say he is a new dictator who is thrashing the democratic gains of Tunisia’s 2011 uprising, part of the Arab world’s “Arab Spring” revolution against corruption and economic stagnation.

The Tunisian leader recently dismissed the parliament – setting aside years of power-sharing between president and legislature – gave himself the right to rule by decree, and assumed ultimate authority over the judiciary. He has also painted his opponents as enemies of the people, urging for the arrests of those who defy him.

Tunisian politics are so closely monitored because of the country’s role in triggering the 2011 Arab uprisings and its success as the sole democracy to emerge from them.

Saied wants to rewrite the history of that revolution – he changed the date when the state marks its anniversary to downplay the ousting of autocratic president Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali.

While it’s unclear just how much backing Saied continues to enjoy, opinion polls indicated declining support, as Tunisians are growing poorer in a troubled economy.