Egypt, Chevron to explore new EastMed gas deal

If an agreement is finalized, gas could be available for Egypt's domestic market

Egypt’s state-owned gas company and US-based Chevron Corp on Monday agreed to explore sending natural gas from offshore Mediterranean fields to Egypt for processing and export.

The preliminary agreement, signed by the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) and the energy giant Chevron, considers the transport, import, liquefaction, and export of natural gas from the eastern Mediterranean.

Two years ago, Chevron acquired about 40 percent stake in a massive natural gas field in the Mediterranean Sea off Israel’s coast. It also plans to drill its first exploration well in a concession area in the eastern Mediterranean in September, Egypt’s petroleum ministry said.

Chevron is also considering gas monetization in the region, including floating liquified natural gas (FLNG) technology – the use of ships or offshore platforms to convert gas into a liquid for delivery on tankers.

If an agreement is finalized, gas could be available for Egypt's domestic market or be converted to LNG, Chevron said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1538982864326479880 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In a similar development, Israel signed an agreement last week with the European Union and Egypt to export natural gas. Israeli gas would be transferred through an existing pipeline to Egypt, where the gas can be transported to Europe.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the EU is determined to reduce its dependence on Russian gas and is therefore turning to a certain number of countries, including Israel, to sign agreements for the export of gas to the continent.

"This agreement shows we are paving a new path of partnership, solidarity, and stability. We are changing the way we are viewed in the region,” Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar said at the signing ceremony.