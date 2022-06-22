Egypt detains three men over viral video of mosque dancing

Performers of mahraganat street music are banned by Cairo

Egypt detained three men after a video clip allegedly showing one of them singing and dancing at a mosque went viral online, the prosecutor's office said.

In the footage, a man can be seen dancing, jumping and singing with a microphone in a mosque to a song by Ahmed Moza, a popular performer of "mahraganat" music. The prosecution said an investigation had been launched into the video, in a statement issued late Tuesday.

"The police were able to identify the three accused, the one who sings and dances, the one who filmed it and the one who posted the video on social networks," it said.

Authorities banned performers of mahraganat since their songs are considered vulgar. Mahraganat - Arabic for festivals - is a genre of electro street music that has gone mainstream in Egypt. It emerged from working class neighborhoods, with artists using cheap or free software to mix traditional music with electronic sounds, creating loud, eclectic beats.

Mona Seif, sister of jailed Egyptian dissident Alaa Abdel Fattah, said the three men had been "interrogated by the state security" service. They faced charges of "terrorism" and "dissemination of false information," the activist said in a Facebook post.

An estimated 60,000 political prisoners are behind bars in Egypt, according to human rights defenders. Last month, three comedians were released after more than a month in detention on charges of "false information" and "terrorism" after posting a song on TikTok denouncing inflation that was shared widely.