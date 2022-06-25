Morocco says 18 migrants died in mass crossing to Spanish enclave

Spanish enclaves Melilla and Ceuta are magnets for mostly sub-Saharan migrants trying to get into Europe

Morocco said 18 migrants died trying to cross into Spain’s North African enclave of Melilla on Friday, after a violent skirmish between migrants and border officers that led to hundreds more injured.

About 2,000 migrants stormed a barrier fence that seals off the enclave, leading to clashes with security forces as more than 100 migrants managed to cross into Melilla, according to Moroccan and Spanish authorities.

Morocco’s Interior Ministry said some of the deaths came from migrants falling from the high fence, and that 76 others were hurt. Some 140 members of Moroccan authorities were also injured, it added.

Over the past decade, Spanish enclaves Melilla and Ceuta along Africa’s northern coast have become magnets for mostly sub-Saharan migrants trying to get into Europe.

While the more than 500 migrants were met with resistance from Moroccan security forces, around 130 men managed to reach Melilla and be processed at its reception center for immigrants.

Footage posted on social media showed large groups of African youths walking along roads around the border – celebrating entering Melilla – as well as the firing of what appeared to be tear gas by the authorities.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez paid tribute to officers on both sides of the border for fighting a “violent assault” which he suggested was organized by “human trafficking mafias.”

He underscored the improvement in relations between Madrid and Rabat, which were bolstered after Spain recognized the position of Morocco towards Western Sahara.

