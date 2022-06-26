Egypt’s strategic wheat reserves sufficient for 5.7 months - minister

Egypt is one of the world's biggest wheat importers

Egypt’s strategic reserves of wheat are sufficient for 5.7 months, Supply Minister Aly Moselhy said in a news conference on Sunday.

According to the minister, the country has procured 3.9 million tonnes of wheat in the local harvest so far, Reuters reported. Moselhy added that the strategic reserves for rice are sufficient for 3.3 months, while sugar reserves are to last for over six months and those for vegetable oils are sufficient for 6.2 months.

Egypt is one of the world's biggest wheat importers. The country is highly dependent on wheat and fertilizers from Ukraine and Russia. Cairo was facing food price spikes and supply shortages due to domestic inflation and increasing global prices for wheat. The crisis intensified after Moscow began its invasion of the neighboring country late February.

Earlier in June, the UN chief Antonio Guterres warned that the war in Ukraine was threatening the world with an “unprecedented wave of hunger and destitution.” The number of food-insecure people is estimated to increase by 47 million by the end of 2022.

The most vulnerable regions are considered to be the Middle East and north Africa, which have been affected by the Russian blockade of Ukraine’s seaports where grain export supplies are stored.

Last week, a Turkish cargo ship left Ukraine's Russian-occupied port of Mariupol after a round of "constructive" grain talks with Moscow, rising hopes for a broader deal to be reached to resolve the current food crisis.