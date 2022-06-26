Libya: In Gaddafi’s hometown, little hope for future

Libya's divided rulers are less focused on governing than on exploiting state resources

Those living in the ruins of Sirte’s 600 Block district continue to wait for help removing rubble and rebuilding homes damaged by warfare, with little hope of change despite a new Libyan government making the city its headquarters.

People live in apartments where bullet holes let in the winter cold and summer heat, in shell-pocked buildings that look structurally vulnerable.

This month, as the latest political stalemate festered, one of Libya’s two rival governments set up its headquarters in Sirte, a central coastal city near where the frontline solidified after the last major conflict paused in 2020.

“Each government comes and takes photos of the damage and does nothing,” said Badr Omar, an English teacher whose front part of his home is still smashed from a rocket.

Omar’s struggles, in a city that has been run by nearly every powerful faction in Libya, demonstrate how the oil-rich, north African country’s divided rulers have been less focused on governing than on fighting for exploiting state resources.

The establishment there of Fathi Bashagha’s parliament-appointed government brings a new role to a city that has suffered some of the darkest twists of Libya’s turbulent recent history, jarred by a revolution, jihadist activity, and war.

Sirte’s most prominent son, former dictator Muammar Gaddafi, was chased, beaten, and shot there after fleeing Tripoli during a 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted his regime and triggered years of violence.

The road where he was killed has been blocked with debris to discourage visits from Gaddafi’s many loyalists in Sirte.