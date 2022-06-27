African Union chief urges probe into death of migrants at Spain-Morocco border

Moussa Faki Mahamat reminded countries of international obligations 'to treat all migrants with dignity’

The African Union Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat voiced his shock at the "violent treatment” of African migrants trying to cross from Morocco into Spain and called for an investigation into the incident.

About 2,000 migrants stormed the heavily-fortified border between the Moroccan region of Nador and the Spanish enclave of Melilla on Friday.

At least 23 migrants died and 140 police officers were wounded in the ensuing violence, according to Moroccan authorities. It was the heaviest toll in years of such attempts to cross the frontier at Melilla.

"I express my deep shock and concern at the violent and degrading treatment of African migrants attempting to cross an international border from Morocco into Spain," Mahamat said in a statement on Twitter late Sunday.

"I call for an immediate investigation into the matter and remind all countries of their obligations under international law to treat all migrants with dignity and to prioritize their safety and human rights, while refraining from the use of excessive force," the statement read.

Earlier in May, at least 40 migrants drowned when their boat was captured off the coast of the disputed Western Sahara, which Morocco sees as an integral part of the kingdom. Morocco is a popular transit point for migrants looking for better lives in Europe.