Israel's motive to lift Sinai travel warning revealed to i24NEWS

Sources say Islamic State Sinai Province militants retreated from the Sinai's desert resorts

Motives behind Israel’s decision in March to remove the travel warning to its citizens against visiting the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt have remained a mystery – until now.

The lifting of the warning prompted tens of thousands of Israeli tourists to go to the Sinai’s desert resorts by land through the Taba border crossing or by air after the inauguration of the Israeli-Egyptian air route.

While the Sinai was already a preferred destination for Arab citizens inside Israel, it is now a sentiment felt by Jewish tourists as well.

The previously unknown, practical reasons behind the Israeli National Security Council’s decision were recently revealed to i24NEWS.

According to sources close to the council, the Islamic State Sinai Province (IS-SP) – Egypt’s branch of the militant Islamic State group – moved away from the resorts located in the southeast and retreated to the northwest.

As for how, it is clear that IS-SP made a “strategic mistake” by attacking powerful armed tribes, who responded by forming an alliance with the Egyptian army, the source said, adding that the coalition then carried out attacks on IS-SP members, forcing them to retreat.

Israel’s army did not have a role in the alliance, preferring to watch from a distance and deal with other tasks such as securing its border with the Egyptian Sinai against IS-SP forces.

However, informed sources noted that the intelligence cooperation between Egypt and Israel is solid and is at the level of daily coordination down to the smallest details, such as types of weapons used, the deployment of forces, and engineering obstacles.