Report: Egypt warns Iran of attacking Israelis on its soil

Egyptian and Iranian officials allegedly met to discuss the security of the region

Egyptian officials reportedly warned their Iranian counterparts against targeting Israeli tourists visiting Egypt, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Egyptian sources told the Arab newspaper that senior officials in Egypt’s and Iran’s intelligence services met to discuss the security of the region, including the increasing tensions between Israel and Iran.

Egypt allegedly told Iran that it “would not accept the involvement of its security reputation in the ongoing conflict between Tel Aviv and Tehran,” the sources told the daily.

At the same time, Egypt stressed that Cairo refused to engage in any military projects directed against Iran as it believed in alliances, the sources pointed out.

Egypt’s clear message to Iran came reportedly after leaks, provided by Israel to Cairo, claiming that the Shiite country would use Egypt and the United Arab Emirates to target Israelis.

However, the Iranian officials refuted the Israeli allegations of attempting to harm Israeli tourists in Turkey, explaining that it would not harm the state of peace with Egypt, the sources said.

In recent weeks, Israel thwarted several Iranian attacks targeting Israeli tourists in Turkey.

Last week 10 members of an Iranian cell were arrested for planning to kidnap and kill Israelis as well as the country’s former ambassador to Turkey and his wife.

On Tuesday, Israel lowered its travel warning for Istanbul; however, the Jewish state still advise its citizens to avoid non-essential trips to Turkey.