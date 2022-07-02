Independent Algeria turns 60, but colonial-era wounds remain

The North African country won its independence in 1962 following a grueling eight-year war

Algeria marked 60 years of independence from France on Tuesday, but rival narratives over atrocities committed during more than a century of colonial rule still trigger bitter diplomatic tensions.

The North African country won its independence following a grueling eight-year war which ended with the signing in March 1962 of the Evian Accords.

On July 5 of the same year, days after 99.72 percent voted for independence in a referendum, Algeria finally broke free from colonial rule – but memories of the 132-year occupation continue to mar its ties with France.

The country's authorities are planning to mark the anniversary with pomp and ceremony, capped by a vast military parade in Algiers, the first of its kind in 33 years.

A show is also planned at the capital's opera house that "retraces the long history of Algeria,” said the minister for independence fighters, Laid Rebiga.

The government even commissioned a logo – a circle of 60 stars containing military figures and equipment – to mark "a glorious history and a new era.”

Algeria's war of independence left hundreds of thousands of dead and, despite a string of gestures by French President Emmanuel Macron, a crisis late last year underlined how spiky the issue remains six decades on.

Macron reportedly questioned whether Algeria existed as a nation before the French invasion and accused its "political-military system" of rewriting history and fomenting "hatred towards France.”

Algeria withdrew its ambassador in response.

"Relations between the power system in Algeria and 'official France' have been punctuated by crises and pseudo-reconciliations since independence," said Athmane Mazouz, head of Algeria's secularist opposition party RCD.