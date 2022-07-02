Protests ignite across Libya over feuding leaders

Libya is falling into a reality of territorial divisions and civil war as state services gradually collapse

Protestors angry with Libya’s feuding leaders stormed the parliament building on Friday in the eastern city of Tobruk, as part of the biggest demonstration for years in the capital Tripoli to the west.

The Tobruk protestors, accusing the parliament of treason and corruption – some eight years after its election – broke into the building and set fire to part of it as armed forces there withdrew.

With political factions squabbling over control of the government after failing to hold a scheduled election last year, Libya is falling into a reality of territorial divisions and civil war as state services gradually collapse.

While the eastern-based parliament appointed Fathi Bashagha to head a new government, the interim unity prime minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah refuses to hand over power.

Chronic power cuts led fury to boil over, as demonstrators took to the streets of several cities voicing their anger at failures that are making their lives intolerable during the sweltering summer months.

In Tripoli’s Martyrs’ Square, several hundred people gathered to shout slogans demanding electricity, criticizing armed factions and politicians, and demanding elections.

Other protests also took place in Benghazi, al-Baydha, and Misrata, showing how anger at the situation extends across the frontlines of power between the country’s rival forces.

"We are fed up, we are fed up! The nation wants to topple governments! We want electricity!" shouted protesters in Tripoli.

"No to militias. We want police and army," others chanted.

Armed forces with police and military affiliations were visible around Martyrs' Square. During protests two years ago, shots were fired at demonstrators.