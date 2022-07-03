Tunisian constitution dismissed: It enables a ‘dictatorial regime’

The constitution presented by President Kais Saied is 'dangerous'

Tunisia’s proposed constitution was dismissed by the head of the country's constitution committee, the local Assabah newspaper reported.

On Thursday, Tunisia's President Kais Saied published the new constitution, however, the version presented by the president was "dangerous" and did not match the first draft proposed by the committee, Sadok Belaid, a former constitutional law professor said, according to Al Jazeera.

Belaid stated that the constitution published by Saied contained chapters that could enable the establishment of “a disgraceful dictatorial regime.”

“…it is our duty to strongly and truthfully announce that the constitution that was officially published… and presented for referendum is not relevant to the constitution we prepared and sent to the president,” he said in a letter published by the local newspaper.

Since the constitution was published last week, the Tunisian president has not commented on it.

The country’s trade union UGTT called the proposed constitution a threat to democracy as it will tighten Saied’s grip on power. However, it will not prevent its more than one million members to vote against it, Al Jazeera reported.

A constitutional referendum will be held on July 25.

Since the Tunisian president assumed executive power in 2021, his critics say that the country moved to cement a one-man rule, dubbing it a “coup.”

In February this year, Saied officially replaced a judicial watchdog and gave himself powers to sack judges and ban them from going on strike.

Saied justified his actions as being necessary to save Tunisia from what he described as a corrupt, self-serving elite, and a political system that brought a decade of stagnation in the wake of the 2011 revolution that introduced democracy.